Most Wanted: Jose Jimenez, Resisting arrest

NAME: Jose Jimenez
CHARGE: Resisting arrest
DESCRIPTION: 23 years old; 5 feet, 8 inches tall; 150 pounds; black hair; brown eyes
THE CASE: Jimenez is wanted by the Modesto Police Department on suspicion of resisting arrest and possession of an assault weapon.
REPORT A TIP: Police ask anyone with information about Jimenez’s whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Tipsters can email through the Crime Stoppers website, stancrimetips.com. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.
