Crime

Airborne after hitting embankment, intoxicated driver strikes tree, CHP says

By Deke Farrow

January 08, 2019 07:11 AM

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident

Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.
By
Up Next
Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.
By

A Groveland woman suffered major injuries and faces DUI charges after crashing her vehicle Sunday morning, the California Highway Patrol’s Sonora office reported.

About 9:10 a.m., Ashley May Bacon, 36, was driving a 2000 Jeep Wrangler west on Ferretti Road, east of Hemlock Street. The area is northeast of Groveland.

She allowed her vehicle to veer into the eastbound lane and off the south shoulder of Ferretti. Because of her unsafe turning movement and high speed, the CHP said, the car struck an embankment and became airborne.

While about 6 feet off the ground, the Jeep struck a tree and rotated before hitting the ground. It did not overturn.

Emergency personnel found Bacon unresponsive in the front seat. She was not seat-belted.

She had to be extricated, and then was taken to Doctors Medical Center in Modesto for treatment.

Bacon was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, the CHP said.

Deke Farrow

Deke has been an editor and reporter with The Modesto Bee since 1995. He currently does breaking-news, education and human-interest reporting. A Beyer High grad, he studied geology and journalism at UC Davis and CSU Sacramento.

  Comments  