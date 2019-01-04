Two children seriously injured in Ceres hit and run crash

Almost 12 hours after a hit-and-run crash in Ceres that seriously injured two children, the suspect’s family called police to say he’d returned home and was in need of medical attention.
The crash occurred just after 7:30 p.m. Thursday between a Honda Accord and Nissan Sentra at the intersection of Service and Mitchell roads, according to a press release from the Ceres Police Department.
The driver of the Honda ran away, leaving behind five injured people in the Nissan.
Three adults in the vehicle were suffering mild to moderate injuries and two young brothers, ages 8 and 9, had more serious injuries. The boys had deep lacerations to their midsection and were taken by helicopter to UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento. They were listed in stable condition Friday, according to the release.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Ceres officers searched the Honda and found a wallet with a driver’s license inside that belonged to 42-year-old Joe Patrick Sandoval, said Ceres Police Sgt. Greg Yotsuya.
Officers went to his home, at a mobile home Park just north of Keyes, but he was not there.
At about 6:30 a.m. Friday Sandoval’s family called to say he was home and needed medical attention. He had lacerations to his head and face and broken ribs, Yotsuya said.
Sandoval was taken to a local hospital and was admitted for his injuries.
He faces charges of felony hit and run.
The collision remains under investigation, including whether drugs or alcohol played a role.
Comments