Four sought in southwest Modesto home invasion

Police are looking for four men who committed a home-invasion robbery in southwest Modesto early Thursday.
The crime occurred around 3:40 a.m. at a residence on the 1300 block of Conrad Way, just west of Hanshaw Middle School.
Two adults were at home when four men described as Latino or non-Latino white smashed the rear sliding glass door to gain entrance, Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Sharon Bear said. All were dressed in black, including black hooded masks and gloves. All carried guns.
The robbers used zip ties to restrain the victims as they searched the home. The suspects seemed to be looking for cash, the victims told police, and left with an undisclosed amount.
The suspects are believed to have fled in a vehicle, Bear said, but no description was provided to police. No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information on the robbery is urged to call the Police Department at 209-572-9500 or Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tips also can be submitted via www.stancrimetips.org.
