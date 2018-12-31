Four accused of helping alleged cop killer to appear in court today

The man suspected of killing a Newman Police Department Corporal the day after Christmas will be arraigned on Wednesday, but four of the people accused of helping him attempt to escape capture will be in court today.
Ana Leyde Cervantes, 30; Conrado Virgen Mendoza, 34; Adrian Virgen, 25, and Erik Razo Quiroz, 35, are said to have lied to authorities and helped Gustavo Perez Arriaga, 32, in his efforts to flee to Mexico. They were all charged with accessory.
Arriaga was arrested at a home near Bakersfield 55 hours after the shooting death of Cpl. Ronil Singh who pulled him over on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Three other people were arrested with Arriaga when the Kern County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team surrounded the home in Lamont on Friday. Bernabe Madrigal Castaneda, 59, Ermasmo Villegas, 36, and Maria Luisa Moreno, 57, are also expected to be charged with accessory but prosecuted in Kern County since their involvement took place there.
