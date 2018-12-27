More photos emerge of man suspected of killing Newman Police Department corporal

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department released the photo of the man they believe shot and killed Newman Police Department Corporal Ronil Singh, 33, on Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018, in Newman, California. Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department
The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department released the photo of the man they believe shot and killed Newman Police Department Corporal Ronil Singh, 33, on Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018, in Newman, California. Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department
More photos of the man suspected of killing a Newman Police Department corporal emerged late Thursday night.
The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department released the photos as detectives were working into the night trying to catch the man they believe shot and killed Ronil Singh, 33, during a traffic stop in Newman early Wednesday morning.
Sgt. Tom Letras, a spokesman for the sheriff’s department, confirmed the photos were of the suspect, but would not confirm the name, which is making the rounds on social media.
He said various aliases were at play, and he also could not confirm the suspect’s date of birth, which was also published on a Facebook news feed.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department released the photo of the man they believe shot and killed Newman Police Department Corporal Ronil Singh, 33, on Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018, in Newman, California.
Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department
The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department released the photo of the man they believe shot and killed Newman Police Department Corporal Ronil Singh, 33, on Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018, in Newman, California.
Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department
The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department released the photo of the man they believe shot and killed Newman Police Department Corporal Ronil Singh, 33, on Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018, in Newman, California.
Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department
The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department released the photo of the man they believe shot and killed Newman Police Department Corporal Ronil Singh, 33, on Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018, in Newman, California.
Comments