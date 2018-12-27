Turlock police seek driver in hit-and-run crash that killed Hilmar man

A Hilmar man died after a hit-and-run collision Wednesday night in south Turlock, police said.
Jose Mora, 55, died at a local hospital after the accident, reported at about 11:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of Lander Avenue, the Turlock Police Department said in a news release.
Officers on Thursday continued to look for the occupants of the Ford Mustang that collided with the Nissan pickup truck driven by Mora, police said. Witnesses reported that they walked away from the wreck and were later picked up by another vehicle.
Mora was southbound and attempting a U-turn when his pickup was struck by the southbound car, which was speeding, the release said.
People with information can call Officer Greg Roton at 209-668-6536. They can also contact the department’s Tip Line at 209-668-6523 or tpdtipline@turlock.ca.us. Or they can call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636 and may be eligible for a cash reward.
