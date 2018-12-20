Crime

Fight between two women leads to Sonora stabbing, police say

By John Holland

December 20, 2018 06:25 PM

Amanda Burback, 28, of Murphys, CA, was arrested on suspicion of attempted homicide following a stabbing in Sonora on Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018, the Sonora Police Department reported.
A woman from Murphys faces an attempted homicide charge following a stabbing Thursday in Sonora, police said.

Amanda Burback, 28, is accused of stabbing an unidentified woman in a business parking lot on Stockton Road, just west of downtown. The victim was taken to the Adventist Health Sonora emergency room for treatment of abdominal wounds that she is expected to survive, the Sonora Police Department reported.

It said in a Facebook post that the women had been “fighting over a prior boyfriend” when officers were dispatched just after 10 a.m.

“During the physical altercation, Burback produced a pocket knife and stabbed the victim two times in the abdomen while threatening to kill her,” the post said.

Officers identified Burback at the scene and then learned that the victim had reported the stabbing upon arriving at the hospital, police said.

Burback’s bail amount was not available Thursday night.

