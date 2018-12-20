Fight between two women leads to Sonora stabbing, police say

A woman from Murphys faces an attempted homicide charge following a stabbing Thursday in Sonora, police said.
Amanda Burback, 28, is accused of stabbing an unidentified woman in a business parking lot on Stockton Road, just west of downtown. The victim was taken to the Adventist Health Sonora emergency room for treatment of abdominal wounds that she is expected to survive, the Sonora Police Department reported.
It said in a Facebook post that the women had been “fighting over a prior boyfriend” when officers were dispatched just after 10 a.m.
“During the physical altercation, Burback produced a pocket knife and stabbed the victim two times in the abdomen while threatening to kill her,” the post said.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Officers identified Burback at the scene and then learned that the victim had reported the stabbing upon arriving at the hospital, police said.
Burback’s bail amount was not available Thursday night.
Comments