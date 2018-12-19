Crime

Police release photo of suspected Rockin’ Holiday thief

By Patty Guerra

December 19, 2018 04:22 PM

Suspect that is allegedly responsible for stealing an estimated $12,000 worth of custom sound and light equipment used for the Rockin’ Holiday Christmas display in downtown Modesto, Calif. The theft occurred sometime between early Saturday and Monday afternoon.
Modesto police on Wednesday released a photo of a suspect believed to have stolen Christmas.

The suspect, a man pictured on what looks to be a bicycle, allegedly stole $12,000 worth of custom sound and light equipment used for the Rockin’ Holiday Christmas tree in downtown Modesto.

The theft occurred sometime between early Saturday and Monday afternoon. Authorities said the stolen equipment includes an HP laptop that says “Laser Voodoo” on the home screen, a public-address sound system, a digital light controller and three hard drives.

Authorities ask anyone with information on the individual or the theft to contact Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.

