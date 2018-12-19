Federal authorities arrest Ceres woman working for Modesto charitable organization

Federal authorities on Tuesday arrested a Ceres woman accused of stealing more than $500,000 in Social Security and other government financial benefits.
On Dec. 6, a federal grand jury indicted Lorene Deanda, 59, charging her with 10 counts of mail fraud and one count of conversion of Social Security benefit funds, according to a news released from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Sacramento.
Deanda worked for a charitable organization in Modesto. Federal prosecutors said she participated in and managed the organization’s representative payee program.
The payee program helped participants who could not physically manage their own financial affairs. The program helped Social Security recipients, as well as those receiving other federal and state benefits.
Deanda — on behalf of the charitable organization — would establish bank accounts for the payee program participants, so they could receive government benefit funds. Prosecutors said her duties included paying the participants’ bills and expenses with the money deposited into those accounts.
The prosecutors said Deanda stole about $516,000 from the participants’ bank accounts from April 2009 through May 2015. Authorities accuse Deanda of spending the stolen money on her own expenses.
If convicted, Deanda faces a maximum sentence for mail fraud of 20 years in federal prison with a $250,000 fine and a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison for the Social Security fraud charge.
The case against Deanda is the result of an investigation by the Social Security Administration, Office of Inspector General and the FBI.
