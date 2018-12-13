Driver faces charges of DUI, battery, resisting arrest after crash into Modesto home

A 25-year-old Modesto man faces several charges after drunkenly driving a car into a north Modesto home and then trying to flee the scene Wednesday afternoon, police said.
Kevin Nakhiengchanh was booked into the Stanislaus County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence, battery, resisting arrest and probation violation after crashing into the living room of a home on the 800 block of West Union Avenue.
Witnesses said he was driving north at high speed on Winegarden Drive when he went through the stop sign, across the “T” intersection at West Union and into the home’s living room. No one was in the home at the time. Long skid marks before the stop sign and across West Union indicate an attempt to stop.
Nakhiengchanh attempted to back out of the home, doing further damage, witnesses said. He and a passenger, who was not booked, tried to flee the scene on foot, but passersby intervened and held them until police arrived.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Hugo Romo said he positioned his truck to block Nakhiengchanh while the suspect still was trying to back out. The driver shut off the car, got out and — carrying beer and stumbling — came at him, Romo said. Nakhiengchanh fell to the ground and was assisted by his passenger, and then one of the men struck him, Romo added.
A few 24-ounce cans of Mickey’s malt liquor, including one flattened by Romo’s truck and another still unopened and in its six-pack ring, lay on West Union after the crash.
It apparently was Nakhiengchanh who struck Romo, because Modesto police Sgt. Kalani Souza said the battery charge stems from the suspect assaulting one of the residents who intervened. Nakhiengchanh also made threats toward the police officers who arrested him, the sergeant said.
He remained in custody Thursday morning, with bail set at $25,000.
Comments