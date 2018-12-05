Modesto man accused of exposing himself to high school girls

A Modesto man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of exposing himself to multiple woman, including high school-aged girls.
A woman in the area of Magnolia and West Orangeburg avenues in Modesto on Sunday jogged past a man sitting in his vehicle masturbating, according to Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Sharon Bear. The woman took a picture of the man’s vehicle and gave it to Modesto Police.
With the vehicle information, investigators identified the suspect as 28-year-old Devon Lee Harris and connected him with two similar incidents that occurred in September.
In both incidents, Harris was in his car and asked high school-aged girls for directions, Bear said. As the girls moved closer to his vehicle, Harris allegedly exposed himself and began masturbating.
The first incident occurred Sept. 6 at Floyd Avenue near Somerset Junior High School and the second was Sept. 27 near Fairmont and Sunrise avenues.
“At the time of the original reports, we did not have enough information to identify the suspect,” Bear said in a news release.
Officers located Harris Tuesday on 11th Street in downtown Modesto. He was arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure and annoying a child.
Bear said detectives are investigating whether Harris was involved in several other similar incidents.
Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636, visit the Crime Stoppers website at www.stancrimetips.org or download the P3 app to provide tips.
