Manteca man led Modesto police in high-speed chase before he crashed stolen car

A 34-year-old Manteca man has been sentenced to 10 years and eight months in prison for leading Modesto police in a high-speed chase after he was spotted driving a stolen car.
Sean Michael Bachman on Wednesday pleaded no contest to vehicle theft and evading police stemming from the chase earlier this year, the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office announced in a news release Monday.
Bachman also pleaded no contest to being a felon in possession of a firearm and committing a new felony while out on bail stemming from an arrest last year.
Stanislaus Superior Court Judge Thomas Zeff sentenced Bachman shortly after he pleaded no contest in last week’s hearing.
The defendant’s conviction was part of a plea deal with prosecutor that allows him to avoid trial. Deputy District Attorney Patrick Hogan prosecuted Bachman.
Prosecutors said Bachman is a repeat offender and a known affiliate of local street gangs.
On Oct. 21, 2017, the Modesto Police Department Street Gang Unit stopped Bachman, who admitted to the officers he had a loaded handgun concealed in his waistband, according to prosecutors. He was arrested on charges that included being a convicted felon in possession of a gun. Bachman subsequently failed to appear in court, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
The Street Gang Unit spotted Bachman again on May 4. This time, Bachman was driving a stolen Chevrolet Cobalt, according to prosecutors. The police chase ensued.
Prosecutors said Bachman sped away — reaching speeds more than 100 mph — through stop signs and red lights, and swerving into the path of oncoming traffic.
Bachman crashed the stolen car when he tried to drive over railroad tracks along Yosemite Boulevard, according to prosecutors. He was arrested on charges that included allegations of evading Ceres police the day before.
Prosecutors said Bachman’s criminal history includes convictions of robbery, vehicle theft, possessing illegal weapons, evading police and robbery, which is considered a strike under state’s “Three Strikes” law. Before his latest conviction, Bachman had been sent to prison four times; including for a 2016 conviction of grand theft.
Comments