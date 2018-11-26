Modesto man sentenced, another pleads guilty in Fresno gun store burglary

A 22-year-old Modesto man on Monday was sentenced to 11 years and eight months in federal prison for stealing 50 guns from a Fresno gun store last year.

Johnny Sanchez was one of five defendants accused of carrying out the burglary. Police officials have said 25 handguns and 25 rifles — mostly semiautomatics — were stolen from PRK Firearms in Fresno.

Sanchez was sentenced by Chief U.S. District Judge Lawrence O’Neill on Monday, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Sacramento.

One of Sanchez’s co-defendants, Nathan Creel, on Monday pleaded guilty to conspiring with Sanchez and three others in the gun store burglary.

Creel, 22, also of Modesto, faces a maximum sentence of 25 years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine. Creel is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 11.

The burglary occurred about 11 p.m. Oct. 20, 2017, at the gun store in the 1400 block of North Clovis Avenue.

Federal prosecutors said Sanchez, Creel, James Britt, David Avina, and Luis Galvan broke into the gun store by using bolt cutters to cut a chain and lock to open a door.

The prosecutors also said the burglars sold most of the guns to others after the store break-in. Authorities have said only one rifle and two handguns were recovered when investigators served search warrants in Modesto nearly two weeks after the burglary.

Fresno police, including SWAT and ATF officers, were at multiple locations in west Modesto on Thursday morning. At least four people were detained outside a home or homes on South Martin Luther King Drive. Deke Farrow jfarrow@modbee.com

The gun store’s video cameras were not working at the time of the burglary, The Fresno Bee has reported. Police investigators instead reviewed security camera video from a nearby business.

About a week after the burglary, Modesto police provided a tip that moved the investigation to Stanislaus County.

Fresno police Chief Jerry Dyer has said that data from Sanchez’s GPS-tracking ankle bracelet led investigators to determine he was at the store at the time of the burglary. Sanchez was on probation.

Dyers also has said Sanchez stopped at a Turlock gas station the day of the burglary, so investigators used the gas station’s security camera video to identify other suspects.

On Nov. 2, 2017, Fresno police and investigators from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives served search warrants at homes in west Modesto and arrested Sanchez, Creel, Britt and Galvan. Avina was arrested later.

Britt has pleaded guilty for his role in the burglary and is scheduled to be sentenced March 25. The charges are still pending against Avina and Galvan.



