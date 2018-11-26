Authorities are investigating a major-injury crash involving a Stanislaus County Sheriff’s deputy in Riverbank, Calif.
Stanislaus County sheriff’s deputy ‘seriously hurt’ in crash in Riverbank

By Patty Guerra

November 26, 2018 12:27 AM

Authorities are on scene of a crash involving a Stanislaus County sheriff’s deputy.

The crash was reported at 9:49 p.m.. Sunday at Terminal Avenue and Claribel Road.

According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department, the deputy was responding to assist other deputies on a call for service in the area when he was involved in a collision.

The deputy, whose name was not released, was “seriously injured”, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.

It’s not clear if any other cars were involved in the crash.

We will update this story.

