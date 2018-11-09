Denair man suspected of killing step-father, assaulting Stanislaus County deputies

A 36-year-old Denair man is in custody after he allegedly killed his step-father on Thursday night, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release early Friday.
Jason Schaefer, 36, also allegedly assaulted several deputies while he was being booked into jail, the news release said.
Deputies were dispatched to a report of a stabbing on the 2800 block of Marazan Street in Denair shortly before 10 p.m. on Thursday.
The first deputy arrived on scene and the suspect, later identified as Schaefer, exited the residence and was taken into custody.
Deputies found Shaefer’s step-father, Gregory Schaefer, 56, dead from a stab wound inside the home.
While being booked, Jason Schaefer became combative and assaulted several deputies causing injury, the news release said. There was no specific information on the deputies’ injuries.
Additional charges were added for battery on a peace officer with injury.
