Stockton man kidnapped Modesto victim to rob him. Offender suitable for parole.

A 38-year-old Stockton man who, with an accomplice, carjacked and kidnapped a man in Modesto 20 years ago has been found suitable for parole.
In 1999, a Stanislaus County jury found Juan Palacios-Perez guilty of kidnapping, carjacking and using a gun to commit the crimes. Palacios-Perez was found suitable for parole at an Oct. 26 hearing, according to news release issued Thursday by the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office.
Palacios-Perez on Thursday remained incarcerated at Substance Abuse Treatment Facility and State Prison in Corcoran, just south of Fresno. It’s unclear when or if he will be released.
State parole officials have 120 days to review the decision. Then, the Governor’s Office will review Johnson’s case and determine whether to uphold, overturn or modify the state parole board’s decision.
In March 1998, Palacios-Perez approached a man at his car in front of a 7-Eleven at McHenry and Morris avenues and pushed him inside while pointing a gun at him, prosecutors have said. Palacios-Perez’s accomplice, Jose Moreno, got into the passenger seat and demanded the victim’s wallet
Prosecutors said in the news release that they first made the victim go to an ATM and forced him to withdraw cash, before they demanded the victim write and cash a check.
They drove to a business to cash the check, but the victim told the employee he’d been kidnapped and was being forced to cash the check. The employee called 911. Police officers arrived and apprehended Palacios-Perez. Moreno was arrested a month later.
Deputy District Attorney Blythe Harris Palacios-Perez’s parole hearing and argued that he was unfit for parole, because he lacked insight into why he committed these crimes and minimized his role in the crimes.
