Most Wanted: Mary Rebecca Warner, Elder abuse

NAME: Mary Rebecca Warner
CHARGE: Elder abuse
DESCRIPTION: 37 years old
THE CASE: Warner is wanted by the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department on suspicion of elder abuse, kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon.
REPORT A TIP: Police ask anyone with information about Warner’s whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636. Tipsters can send an email through the Crime Stoppers website, stancrimetips.com. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.
