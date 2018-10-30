Most Wanted: Mary Rebecca Warner, Elder abuse

Mary Rebecca Warner
NAME: Mary Rebecca Warner

CHARGE: Elder abuse

DESCRIPTION: 37 years old

THE CASE: Warner is wanted by the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department on suspicion of elder abuse, kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon.

REPORT A TIP: Police ask anyone with information about Warner’s whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636. Tipsters can send an email through the Crime Stoppers website, stancrimetips.com. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

