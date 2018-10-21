Mother crashes with 3 young kids in back seat. Arrested on suspicion of DUI.

The report of a minor vehicle crash late Saturday in downtown Modesto led to a woman’s arrest on suspicion of DUI and child endangerment.
Shortly before 11:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Eighth Street between H and I streets, Lt. Steve Stanfield said. Officers found that Kianna Monique Pugh, 28, had struck a fixed object. She showed signs of intoxication and had three young children in the back seat of her vehicle.
The children all were too young to give their ages, Stanfield said, but officers estimated that all three were younger than 4 years old. The children all are Pugh’s. Neither they nor their mother were hurt in the crash, Stanfield said.
During the investigation, Pugh was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. In addition to that and child endangerment, she also faces a count of driving with a suspended or revoked license.
She remained in custody Sunday morning, with bail set at $52,000.
