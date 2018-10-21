Mother crashes with 3 young kids in back seat. Arrested on suspicion of DUI.

Sutter Avenue along with several streets in the area were closed down as Modesto Police other agencies engaged in a large search in the area of Sutter Avenue and Rouse Avenue after officers were shot at by suspects in a car being pursued by officers. A search continued into the early morning hours on Thursday for several suspects following the incident that began around 9pm Wednesday July 18th 2018. Marty Bicek mbicek@modbee.com