Second suspect arrested in west Modesto gun fight

A man suspected of purposefully rear ending, then shooting at his child’s mother and her boyfriend was arrested over the weekend.
Modesto Police were alerted to the Sept. 1 incident when officers in the area of Snead Drive and Lema Avenue in west Modesto heard a series of gunshots, said Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Sharon Bear.
The officers then saw a white Toyota with smoke coming from it speed from the area.
Officers were searching for the Toyota in a field near Dryden Park Golf Course when someone on the course alerted them to a vehicle that had crashed into a tree there, Bear said.
They located a man and woman who said the woman’s child’s father, 32-year-old Jermaine Rufus Beard, had hit their Toyota with his vehicle then fired shots at them.
The boyfriend, 35-year-old Augustine Medrano, allegedly fired back at him and they were trying to get away from Beard when officers saw them fleeing the area.
No one was injured.
Medrano was arrested that day on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm and and obstruction, Bear said.
A warrant was issued for Beard’s arrest and he was located early Sunday morning during a traffic stop at Briggs Avenue and Martin Luther King Drive. He was arrested on suspicion of two counts of assault with a deadly weapon.
Comments