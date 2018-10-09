Frank Anthony Chao
Frank Anthony Chao Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers
Frank Anthony Chao Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers

Crime

Most Wanted: Frank Anthony Chao, Lewd conduct with a child

October 09, 2018 01:06 PM

NAME: Frank Anthony Chao

CHARGE: Lewd conduct with a child

DESCRIPTION: 57 years old, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 170 pounds, black hair, brown eyes

THE CASE: In 2001, Chao pleaded guilty to molesting a 14-year-old girl in Modesto. He was released on bail and did not show up for sentencing. Chao has not been seen since December 2001.

NOTES: Chao has a small scar on the ring finger of his right hand.

REPORT A TIP: Police ask anyone with information about Chao’s whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Tipsters can email through the Crime Stoppers website, stancrimetips.org. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

  Comments  