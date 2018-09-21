Stockton man sentenced in unemployment fraud; accused Turlock man still faces charges

A 25-year-old Stockton man this week was sentenced to four years and three months in federal prison for filing false state unemployment insurance claims as part of a scheme, which authorities say involves a Turlock man accused of mail fraud.

Sergio Doriante Sanchez Reyna was part of a scheme from Dec. 12, 2014, through July 16, 2016, in which he and his conspirators filed at least 269 false claims seeking more than $2.5 million in fraudulent benefits, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Sacramento.

Authorities said the conspirators collected nearly $900,000 in fraudulent unemployment benefits. Reyna is among five people accused of conducting the fraud scheme.

Charges still are pending against Russell White III, 35, of Turlock, who is accused of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and 16 counts of mail fraud.

Federal prosecutors have said White filed fraudulent claims with information they received from an alleged conspirator, who worked as a tax compliance representative for the state Employment Development Department.

Reyna facilitated the scheme by receiving documents from the state Employment Development Department and obtaining debit cards issued to identity theft victims, according to Abel Salinas of U.S. Department of Labor Office of Inspector General.





Pamela Emanuel, 57, of San Jose, also has been implicated in the alleged fraud scheme, and her charges are still pending. She worked as a tax compliance representative for the state Employment Development Department.

Emanuel is accused of using her position to access information of workers throughout the state to use that information to file fraudulent unemployment claims in the names of the unknowing victims.

Prosecutors said the conspirators used a virtual private network designed to mask their Internet provider address to disguise her identity.

Brittany Maunakea, 29 of Manteca, on Aug. 16 was sentenced to two and a half years in federal prison for her involvement in the fraud scheme. Gregory Lee, 56, of Antioch, has pleaded guilty and is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 13.

“This scheme exploited a fund designed to support people in California in a time of need, stealing money from a vital fund,” said Sean Ragan, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Sacramento Field Office.

Prosecutors have said the defendants filed the claims with the state agency, usually providing names of fake businesses as the claimant’s last employer. As a result, the victim’s real employer was not immediately notified that a claim was filed.



