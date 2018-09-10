Tracker leads Ceres police to money stolen from bank. Suspect arrested.

A Ceres man was arrested not long after robbing a Bank of the West location on East Whitmore Avenue on Friday afternoon, police said.
At about 4:15, security from the 2501 E. Whitmore branch reported to police that it had just been robbed by a black male, 30 to 40 years old, 6 feet tall and wearing a black, zippered, hooded sweat shirt. He presented a note demanding money. No weapon was shown during the robbery.
Bank security had a tracker in the money given to the robber. Officers were directed to an apartment completed in the 3000 block of 10th St., several blocks southeast of the bank, according to a news release from the Ceres Police Department.
At the apartment complex, several men matching the general description of the robber were located in a parking lot and detained. Investigators determined one of them, 28-year-old Deanthony James Barnett, was responsible. He was positively identified by security footage from the bank, police said.
The stolen money was found partially hidden beneath an air-conditioning unit in the complex. Part of the robbery note also was found, police said.
Barnett remained in custody Monday morning, with bail on the robbery charge set at $100,000.
Barnett previously was convicted in February 2012 in Stanislaus County Superior Court on a robbery charge. According to Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers, the then-19-year-old robbed a woman at gunpoint in December 2009 in the Chevy’s restaurant parking lot on Standiford Avenue in north Modesto.
The Police Department says the Bank of the West robbery investigation continues, and anyone with information on the crime is asked to call Detective Trinidad Viramontes at 209-538-5730.
