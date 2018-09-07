16-year-old arrested in shooting death of other teen at party

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murdering another teenager at a party in Empire in January.
Michael Webster, 16, was shot to death and two others were injured at the party in the 4800 block of McNary Court on Jan. 12.
The 16-year-old suspect, whose name was not released, was arrested on Aug. 10 in the 2500 block of Surrey Avenue, northeast of Scenic Drive and Oakdale Road in Modesto. He was booked into Juvenile Hall on suspicion of murder.
Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Sgt. Tom Letras said there are no other suspects in this case. He said detectives would not release the motive of the shooting.
