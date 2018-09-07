Raw Footage: Shooting leaves one dead, two injured in Empire

Here is raw video shot by reader Alma Ruiz at the scene of a fatal shooting in Empire. According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department, one man died and two were injured after shots rang out at a party on McNary Court at about 11:30 p.m.
16-year-old arrested in shooting death of other teen at party

By Erin Tracy

etracy@modbee.com

September 07, 2018 11:22 AM

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murdering another teenager at a party in Empire in January.

Michael Webster, 16, was shot to death and two others were injured at the party in the 4800 block of McNary Court on Jan. 12.

The 16-year-old suspect, whose name was not released, was arrested on Aug. 10 in the 2500 block of Surrey Avenue, northeast of Scenic Drive and Oakdale Road in Modesto. He was booked into Juvenile Hall on suspicion of murder.

Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Sgt. Tom Letras said there are no other suspects in this case. He said detectives would not release the motive of the shooting.

