Bad drive: Shooting suspects crash into tree at Modesto’s Dryden golf course

Golfers at Modesto’s Dryden Park Golf Course saw a drive of a different sort as two alleged shooting suspects fleeing a scene crashed into a tree on the ninth green Saturday afternoon.
At around 3 p.m. Modesto police were investigating a separate incident when officers witnessed a shooting at Lema Avenue and Snead Drive in southwest Modesto, said Modesto Police Sgt. Frank Inacio. Officers were attempting to find the shooting suspects when they saw a vehicle had crashed on the Dryden Park Golf Course.
Two people, a man and a woman in their 30s, were found inside the late-model white Toyota sedan, Inacio said. Golfers who were on the course Saturday afternoon said they heard shots in the area, then moments later saw the car speed through an empty field to the west of the course, then onto the course itself.
Golfer Michael Taylor had finished his round of golf and saw the car skid across the ninth green, then fly over a bunker and crash into a nearby pine tree. The tire marks were still visible on the green as police searched the vehicle.
The crash scene was in full view of the clubhouse, and a handful of golfers watched while enjoying a snack. No one was playing on the hole at the time and no one on the course was injured. Golfers continued to play through on the course as police were on scene.
The man and woman inside the vehicle sustained non-life-threatening injuries from the crash and were both transported by ambulance to the hospital. A handgun was uncovered inside the vehicle. Inacio said police are determining what to charge them with in relation to the shooting.
Police are also looking for a second vehicle, a white or silver truck, that they believe was involved in the shooting. Inacio said occupants in the two cars are believed to have shot at each other. The investigation is ongoing.
