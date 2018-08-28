Sonora traffic stop leads to counterfeiting, other charges for Modesto residents

Two people from Modesto face counterfeiting and other charges following an early morning traffic stop Tuesday in Sonora.
Marc South II, 36, and Gloria Deleon, 32, were in a Mercedes sedan that was pulled over on Sanguinetti Road just after 2 a.m. because it lacked license plates, the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office reported. The road is in a commercial area at the south end of town.
A records check on the driver, South, showed he was a convicted felon subject to search, a Facebook post said. It added that Deleon, the passenger, told a deputy that she possessed drug paraphernalia.
A search of the car found forged $50 and $100 bills along with printers, blank paper, an iron “and other items used to manufacture fake currency,” the post said. It added that hypodermic needles, a methamphetamine pipe, ammunition and heroin were in the car.
And the search turned up evidence of identity theft — “books containing access card numbers, with names, security codes and expiration dates inside the trunk,” the post said.
Deputies also found receipts from the nearby Walmart store and learned that a fake $100 bill and a fake $50 bill were used there by South and Deleon, the report said.
They were booked into the Tuolumne County Jail on charges that include making and passing counterfeit bills, ID theft, burglary and conspiracy. South faces additional charges because he was out on bail for similar crimes in Nevada, the post said.
Comments