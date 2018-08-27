Prosecutors say Modesto man who sexually abused girl tried to blame the victim

A 26-year-old Modesto man will be sentenced to 25 years in prison for sexually abusing a 7-year-old girl, the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office announced Monday morning.
As part of his sentence, Benjamin Clinton Cardenas will be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life. He must register with a local law enforcement agency upon his release from prison.
Cardenas on Aug. 21 pleaded no contest to committing sodomy by force and oral copulation by force upon a child younger than 14. Deputy District Attorney Sameer Shukla prosecuted the case.
The sexual abuse occurred in late August 2016. The victim knew Cardenas, and she told authorities about the abuse.
Investigators questioned Cardenas. Prosecutors said Cardenas blamed the child, claiming she instigated the sexual contact. But Cardenas admitted he enjoyed it and fantasized about touching and being touched by young girls, according to prosecutors.
Cardenas wrote an apology letter to the victim at the end of the interrogation, prosecutors said.
In June 2017, the court suspended Cardenas’ criminal case when his mental competency came into question. A few weeks later, the court determined Cardenas was competent to face charges.
His no contest plea last week helped him avoid a preliminary hearing to determine whether there was sufficient evidence for a trial.
Each charge in Cardenas’ conviction is considered a strike under the state’s “Three Strikes” law, which can be used to increase a prison sentence if he is convicted of another felony.
Cardenas on Monday remained in custody at the Stanislaus County Jail. He is scheduled to return to court Sept. 25, when Judge Rick Distaso will formally sentence the defendant.
