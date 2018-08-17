Update: Mother killed, 4-year-old daughter severely injured in crash near Newman

A woman was killed and her 4-year-old daughter was severely injured when their vehicle was broadsided by a big rig east of Newman Thursday afternoon.
Brittainy Maki, 32, of Newman was driving a Saturn southbound on River Road when she stopped at the stop sign at Hills Ferry Road at about 1:30 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.
She pulled into the intersection to make a left turn and drove into the path of a big rig, which was traveling west on Hills Ferry Road and did not have a stop sign.
The big rig, which was traveling about 40 to 50 mph, hit the side of the Saturn, according to the CHP.
Brittainy Maki was taken by helicopter to Memorial Medical Center with major injuries and died a couple hours later.
Jasmine was taken by helicopter to Valley Children’s Hospital in Madera with severe head injuries, according to the CHP.
The driver of the big rig, 63-year-old Gilbert Sousa, of Turlock, was not injured.
