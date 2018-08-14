Film portrayed homeless woman as ‘sweet’, ‘silly’. Now she’s accused of assault

The woman who was featured in a 2016 film about Modesto’s Ninth Street was arrested Sunday for allegedly repeatedly beating up an elderly woman.
Artimese Fairley, who goes by Kiki in the documentary drama “The Nine,” was arrested Sunday on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and battery likely to produce great bodily injury after she allegedly beat, kicked and stabbed a 72-year-old woman with piece of glass.
“The Nine,” named after the impoverished mile-long stretch of South Ninth Street, eschews the guidelines and structure of a traditional documentary by favoring a more lingering and lyrical look at the lives of the transient population there.
The film showcases a handful of women and men as they perform often mundane daily tasks. Fairley — the most prominent character — is also given co-writing credits with the filmmaker Katy Grannan.
“Kiki has lived on the street for many years and she has gone through unimaginable trauma,” Grannan said in an interview with The Bee prior to the film’s debut in Modesto. “Yet she often has the personality of a young kid – she is sweet, she is silly. She will immediately pull herself out of a dark place and be bright again. I would say the surprising thing was how brave Kiki was in particular, she was so vulnerable and open.”
The elderly woman Fairley is accused of assaulting was taken to a Modesto hospital for her injuries following the incident last week behind the Pep Boys at McHenry and Orangeburg Avenues.
She told police Fairley had assaulted her multiple times in the past and a friend finally convinced her to report the crimes, according to Modesto Police spokeswoman Sharon Bear.
She said the incident last week was over money and that after the assault Fairley took the victim’s wheelchair and dumped it in a nearby parking lot.
A warrant was issued for Fairley’s arrest and officers found and booked her Sunday.
The IMDb page for “The Nine” describes its characters in a plot summary as forming, “a ravaged micro community whose Darwinian existence is a day to day hustle, and survival is by any means necessary. Kiki, however, is the rare bright light whose magnetic optimism is a means of self-preservation.”
