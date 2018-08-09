Breaking: Man found shot to death in east Modesto home near Naraghi Lake

A man was found shot to death inside a home in east Modesto on Thursday night, police said.
Just after 8 p.m., officers were called to a house on Canyon Lake Drive just north of Naraghi Lake off Hashem Drive.
Investigators are on scene trying to determine the circumstances.
We’ll have more on this story as information becomes available.
Just spoke with police on scene, who said an adult male is inside home on Canyon Lake, deceased, and investigators are working to determine circumstances. No child shot.
