Judge sentences Ceres man for sexually molesting 6-year-old girl while she slept

A 65-year-old Ceres man has been sentenced to three years in prison and ordered to register as a sex offender for molesting a 6-year-old girl while she was sleeping.
A jury on June 28, found Lawrence Daniel Hall Jr. guilty of committing a lewd or lascivious act, the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office announced in a news release this week. Deputy District Attorney Sameer Shukla prosecuted the case.
At trial, Hall faced four sexual abuse charges, but he was acquitted of three of them.
The jurors acquitted Hall of sexual abuse charges stemming from allegations made by two others girls. After the first girl reported her abuse, the two other girls told authorities Hall molested them.
The jury also found Hall not guilty of another lewd or lascivious charge involving the first girl.
All three girls were members of Hall’s family. The first girl to allege sexual abuse told authorities Hall molested her in March 2006. But she did not disclose the abuse until nine years later, according to prosecutors. He was formally charged in December 2015.
Stanislaus Superior Court Judge Rick Distaso sentenced Hall on Aug. 3 and ordered him to register as a sex offender once he is released from custody.
Prosecutors said Hall’s conviction counts as a strike under the state’s “Three Strikes” law, which could be used to increase a prison sentence if he is convicted of another felony.
