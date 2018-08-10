CHP, Modesto police will conduct three DUI checkpoints this month

The Modesto area office of the California Highway Patrol and the Modesto Police Department’s traffic unit will be conducting DUI/driver’s license checkpoints at undisclosed locations this month.
The MPD checkpoints will be on Thursdays, Aug. 16 and 30, from 7 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. They will be somewhere within the city limits.
The CHP checkpoint will be Saturday, Aug. 11, from 8:30 p.m. until 3 a.m. Sunday morning. It will be somewhere north of Modesto in the unincorporated area of Stanislaus County.
Over the past three years, DUI collisions have claimed 16 lives and injured 343 people in Modesto.
Drivers also will be checked to ensure that they have a valid license.
A news release from the CHP says research shows that crashes involving impaired drivers can be reduced by up to 20 percent when well-publicized DUI checkpoints and proactive DUI patrols are conducted routinely.
