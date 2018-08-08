Snapchatting while driving got him pulled over. What he snapped got him arrested.

A Riverbank teenager was arrested Tuesday after he drove by a deputy while snapchatting a video of himself smoking marijuana and driving.
Deputy Matthew Orr pulled over Anthony Morrison, 18, on Squire Wells Way when he drove by holding a cell phone in his left hand and a cigarette in his right, said Sgt. Jon McQueary.
When Orr approached the vehiclem the cell phone was in Morrison’s lap with the Snapchat app open and a marijuana cigarette in the center console.
Orr conducted field sobriety tests and determined Morrison was under the influence of marijuana, McQueary said.
In an interview with Orr, Morrison admitted to snapchatting a video of himself driving while smoking the marijuana cigarette.
During a subsequent search of Morrison’s vehicle, Orr found prescription medication — an anti-anxiety drug and Tylenol with Codeine — for which he did not have a prescription, McQueary said.
Morrison was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and possession of a controlled narcotic.
