Authorities looking for suspect who started fire at JS West Propane

The Stanislaus Regional Fire Investigation Unit is asking for the public’s help identifying a man who lit something on fire and threw it onto the property of JS West Propane in downtown Modesto.
The item started a vegetation fire that threatened the business and propane tanks at the business on D Street. Firefighters from Modesto, Ceres and Stanislaus Consolidated contained the fire before it spread.
The suspect is seen on video walking near railroad tracks on the west side of the business and throwing the object over a fence. It is unknown what the object is.
Lt. Dave Hutchinson, Stanislaus Regional FIU commander, said propane tanks have relief valves designed to release pressure when they become hot, but if they fail or cannot keep up with extreme heat and pressure, they will explode.
Anyone with information about the fire or suspect is asked to call FIU at 209-525-5537 or email info@stanfiu.org
