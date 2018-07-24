Stanislaus County auto theft suspects (7-28-18)

SUSPECT: Omar Noied, 18, of Turlock
DAY ARRESTED: July 12, 2018
ARRESTING AGENCY: Turlock Police Department
CHARGES: Auto theft, conspiracy
SUSPECT: Chris Owens, 22, of Oakdale
DAY ARRESTED: July 13, 2018
ARRESTING AGENCY: Stancatt
CHARGES: Auto theft, receiving stolen vehicle, probation violation
SUSPECT: Ciro Bahena Jr., 31, of Fresno
DAY ARRESTED: July 13, 2018
ARRESTING AGENCY: Stancatt
CHARGES: Auto theft, receiving stolen vehicle, drug sales, obstruction of justice, parole violation
SUSPECT: Stephen Russell Knight, 28, of Riverbank
DAY ARRESTED: July 13, 2018
ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus Sheriff’s Department
CHARGES: Auto theft, receiving stolen vehicle
SUSPECT: Russell Travis Tanner, 28, of Gustine
DAY ARRESTED: July 14, 2018
ARRESTING AGENCY: Newman Police Department
CHARGES: Auto theft, receiving stolen vehicle
SUSPECT: Tyrell Jamal Bramwell, 35, of Sacramento
DAY ARRESTED: July 15, 2018
ARRESTING AGENCY: California Highway Patrol
CHARGES: Auto theft, receiving stolen property, parole violation
SUSPECT: Joaquin James Mills, 26, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: July 15, 2018
ARRESTING AGENCY: Ceres Police Department
CHARGES: First-degree burglary, auto theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer, conspiracy, evading police
SUSPECT: Adam Berritt Escalante, 19, of Manteca
DAY ARRESTED: July 16, 2018
ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department
CHARGES: Auto theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer, theft
SUSPECT: Anthony Torrez, 33, of Turlock
DAY ARRESTED: July 17, 2018
ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department
CHARGES: Auto theft, receiving stolen vehicle, obruction of justice, possession of burglary tools, receiving stolen vehicle, flight from traffic officer
SUSPECT: Lance Walter Sanchez, 41, of Ceres
DAY ARRESTED: July 18, 2018
ARRESTING AGENCY: Stancatt
CHARGES: Auto theft, receiving stolen vehicle, conspiracy
SUSPECT: Juan Navarro Jr., 26, transient
DAY ARRESTED: July 18, 2018
ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department
CHARGES: Auto theft, making criminal threats of violence, evading police, drug possession, violating restraining order, driving with suspended or revoked license
SUSPECT: Valerie Celine Olide, 24, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: July 18, 2018
ARRESTING AGENCY: Stancatt
CHARGES: Auto theft, receiving stolen vehicle, conspiracy
SUSPECT: Seth Michael Maciel, 28, of Merced
DAY ARRESTED: July 18, 2018
ARRESTING AGENCY: Waterford Police Department
CHARGES: Auto theft, receiving stolen vehicle, drug possession, driving with suspended or revoked license
Comments