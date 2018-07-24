Crime

Stanislaus County auto theft suspects (7-28-18)

By Jim Silva

jsilva@modbee.com

July 24, 2018 02:27 PM

Omar Noted

SUSPECT: Omar Noied, 18, of Turlock

DAY ARRESTED: July 12, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: Turlock Police Department

CHARGES: Auto theft, conspiracy



Chris Owens

SUSPECT: Chris Owens, 22, of Oakdale

DAY ARRESTED: July 13, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: Stancatt

CHARGES: Auto theft, receiving stolen vehicle, probation violation

Ciro Bahena

SUSPECT: Ciro Bahena Jr., 31, of Fresno

DAY ARRESTED: July 13, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: Stancatt

CHARGES: Auto theft, receiving stolen vehicle, drug sales, obstruction of justice, parole violation



Stephen Russell Knight

SUSPECT: Stephen Russell Knight, 28, of Riverbank

DAY ARRESTED: July 13, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus Sheriff’s Department

CHARGES: Auto theft, receiving stolen vehicle



Russell Travis Tanner

SUSPECT: Russell Travis Tanner, 28, of Gustine

DAY ARRESTED: July 14, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: Newman Police Department

CHARGES: Auto theft, receiving stolen vehicle



Tyrell Jamal Bramwell

SUSPECT: Tyrell Jamal Bramwell, 35, of Sacramento

DAY ARRESTED: July 15, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: California Highway Patrol

CHARGES: Auto theft, receiving stolen property, parole violation

Joaquin James Mills

SUSPECT: Joaquin James Mills, 26, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: July 15, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: Ceres Police Department

CHARGES: First-degree burglary, auto theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer, conspiracy, evading police



Adam Merritt Escalante

SUSPECT: Adam Berritt Escalante, 19, of Manteca

DAY ARRESTED: July 16, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department

CHARGES: Auto theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer, theft

Anthony Torres

SUSPECT: Anthony Torrez, 33, of Turlock

DAY ARRESTED: July 17, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department

CHARGES: Auto theft, receiving stolen vehicle, obruction of justice, possession of burglary tools, receiving stolen vehicle, flight from traffic officer



Lance Walter Sanchez

SUSPECT: Lance Walter Sanchez, 41, of Ceres

DAY ARRESTED: July 18, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: Stancatt

CHARGES: Auto theft, receiving stolen vehicle, conspiracy



Juan Navarro

SUSPECT: Juan Navarro Jr., 26, transient

DAY ARRESTED: July 18, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department

CHARGES: Auto theft, making criminal threats of violence, evading police, drug possession, violating restraining order, driving with suspended or revoked license



Valerie Celine Olide

SUSPECT: Valerie Celine Olide, 24, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: July 18, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: Stancatt

CHARGES: Auto theft, receiving stolen vehicle, conspiracy



Michael Seth Maciel

SUSPECT: Seth Michael Maciel, 28, of Merced

DAY ARRESTED: July 18, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: Waterford Police Department

CHARGES: Auto theft, receiving stolen vehicle, drug possession, driving with suspended or revoked license

