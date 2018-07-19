Stanislaus County auto theft suspects (7-21-18)

Seven people were arrested on suspicion of auto theft in Stanislaus County from July 5-11, 2018.







Anthony Joseph Silver

SUSPECT: Anthony Joseph Silver, 19, of Keyes

DAY ARRESTED: July 6, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department

CHARGES: Carjacking, evading peace officer, obstruction of justice, drug possession, probation violation







Ricky Lee Loveday

SUSPECT: Ricky Lee Loveday, 33, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: July 7, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: Riverbank Police Department

CHARGES: Auto theft







Gregory Phillip Farmer

SUSPECT: Gregory Phillip Farmer, 40, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: July 7, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department

CHARGES: Auto theft, drug possession, possession of burglary tools, possession of drug paraphernalia







Israel Gonzales

SUSPECT: Israel Gonzales, 43, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: July 10, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: Stancatt

CHARGES: Auto theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer







Meghan Elizabeth Keagy

SUSPECT: Meghan Elizabeth Keagy, 28, of Sonora

DAY ARRESTED: July 10, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: Stancatt

CHARGES: Auto theft, receiving stolen vehicle, theft







Travis Lee McCullough

SUSPECT: Travis Lee McCullough, 42, of Ceres

DAY ARRESTED: July 10, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: Ceres Police Department

CHARGES: Auto theft, receiving stolen vehicle, possession of burglary tools, drug possession, obstruction of justice, failure to appear, possession of burglary tools







SUSPECT: Sonia Marie Castillo, 27, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: July 11, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department

CHARGES: Auto theft, receiving stolen vehicle, poessession of drug paraphernalia