Stanislaus County auto theft suspects (7-21-18)

Seven people were arrested on suspicion of auto theft in Stanislaus County from July 5-11, 2018.
SUSPECT: Anthony Joseph Silver, 19, of Keyes
DAY ARRESTED: July 6, 2018
ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department
CHARGES: Carjacking, evading peace officer, obstruction of justice, drug possession, probation violation
SUSPECT: Ricky Lee Loveday, 33, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: July 7, 2018
ARRESTING AGENCY: Riverbank Police Department
CHARGES: Auto theft
SUSPECT: Gregory Phillip Farmer, 40, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: July 7, 2018
ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department
CHARGES: Auto theft, drug possession, possession of burglary tools, possession of drug paraphernalia
SUSPECT: Israel Gonzales, 43, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: July 10, 2018
ARRESTING AGENCY: Stancatt
CHARGES: Auto theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer
SUSPECT: Meghan Elizabeth Keagy, 28, of Sonora
DAY ARRESTED: July 10, 2018
ARRESTING AGENCY: Stancatt
CHARGES: Auto theft, receiving stolen vehicle, theft
SUSPECT: Travis Lee McCullough, 42, of Ceres
DAY ARRESTED: July 10, 2018
ARRESTING AGENCY: Ceres Police Department
CHARGES: Auto theft, receiving stolen vehicle, possession of burglary tools, drug possession, obstruction of justice, failure to appear, possession of burglary tools
SUSPECT: Sonia Marie Castillo, 27, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: July 11, 2018
ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department
CHARGES: Auto theft, receiving stolen vehicle, poessession of drug paraphernalia
