Stanislaus County auto theft suspects (7-7-18)

Thirty people were arrested on suspicion of auto theft in Stanislaus County from June 7-27, 2018.
SUSPECT: Dustin James Jacques, 32, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: June 6, 2018
ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department
CHARGES: Auto theft, vandalism
SUSPECT: Dwayne Lamont Brown, 27, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: June 8, 2018
ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department
CHARGES: Auto theft
SUSPECT: Peter Zuniga, 53, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: June 8, 2018
ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department
CHARGES: Auto theft
SUSPECT: Jamie Leanne Cummins, 31, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: June 8, 2018
ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department
CHARGES: Auto theft, grand theft, probation violation, drug possession, camping on public or private land
SUSPECT: Yvette Michelle Martinez, 23, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: June 8, 2018
ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department
CHARGES: Auto theft, driving without a license
SUSPECT: Michael Alan Tidmarsh Jr., 42, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: June 11, 2018
ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department
CHARGES: Auto theft, probation violation
SUSPECT: Eric Gonzanez, 39, of Patterson
DAY ARRESTED: June 11, 2018
ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department
CHARGES: Auto theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer
SUSPECT: Francisco Javier Luna Lopez, 33, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: June 11, 2018
ARRESTING AGENCY: Stancatt
CHARGES: Evading police, auto theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer, obstruction of justice
SUSPECT: Guillermo Astorga, 34, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: June 12, 2018
ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department
CHARGES: First-degree burglary, auto theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer
SUSPECT: Andrew Lee Cheadle Jr.
DAY ARRESTED: June 12, 2018
ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department
CHARGES: Auto theft
SUSPECT: Miguel Mejia Ramirez, 19, of Grayson
DAY ARRESTED: June 13, 2018
ARRESTING AGENCY: Patterson Police Department
CHARGES: Auto theft
SUSPECT: Ernie You, 31, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: June 14, 2018
ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department
CHARGES: Auto theft, evading peace officer, possession of burglary tools
SUSPECT: Timothy Dyer Blackshear, 50, of Keyes
DAY ARRESTED: June 15, 2018
ARRESTING AGENCY: Stancatt
CHARGES: First-degree burglary, auto theft, receiving stolen vehicle
SUSPECT: Camber Sullivan, 37, of Turlock
DAY ARRESTED: June 15, 2018
ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department
CHARGES: Auto theft, driving with suspended license for DUI, flight from traffic stop, probation violation
SUSPECT: Veronica Lorraine Ortiz, 37, of Oakdale
DAY ARRESTED: June 15, 2018
ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department
CHARGES: Auto theft, attempted receiving stolen property, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, grand theft
SUSPECT: Robert Jonathon Smith, 35, of Ceres
DAY ARRESTED: June 16, 2018
ARRESTING AGENCY: Ceres Police Department
CHARGES: Auto theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer
SUSPECT: Rachelle Dawn Yarberry, 37, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: June 16, 2018
ARRESTING AGENCY: Ceres Police Department
CHARGES: Auto theft, receiving stolen vehicle, probation violation
SUSPECT: Michael Gene Pack, 52, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: June 16, 2018
ARRESTING AGENCY: Ceres Police Department
CHARGES: Auto theft, attempted receiving stolen property, driving with suspended license for DUI/drugs
SUSPECT: Louie Hernandez, 34, of Turlock
DAY ARRESTED: June 17, 2018
ARRESTING AGENCY: Turlock Police Department
CHARGES: Auto theft
SUSPECT: Michael Travis Howard, 34, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: June 19, 2018
ARRESTING AGENCY: Stancatt
CHARGES: Auto theft, receiving stolen vehicle
SUSPECT: Robert John Peterson, 30, of Ceres
DAY ARRESTED: June 20, 2018
ARRESTING AGENCY: Newman Police Department
CHARGES: Auto theft, possession of drug paraphernalia
SUSPECT: Ramon Jimenez, 20, of Patterson
DAY ARRESTED: June 20, 2018
ARRESTING AGENCY: Patterson Police Department
CHARGES: Carjacking, battery on peace officer/emergency personell, criminal threats,
SUSPECT: Dakota James Cushing, 26, of Turlock
DAY ARRESTED: June 20, 2018
ARRESTING AGENCY: Stancatt
CHARGES:Auto theft, receiving stolen vehicle, driving with suspended license, parole violation
SUSPECT: Christine Rogers, 30, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: June 20, 2018
ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department
CHARGES: Auto theft, receiving stolen vehicle, probation violation
SUSPECT: Clifton Williams Jr., 42, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: June 22, 2018
ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department
CHARGES: Carjacking, driving with suspended license, probation violation
SUSPECT: Burris Dylan Fisher, 31, Keyes
DAY ARRESTED: June 24, 2018
ARRESTING AGENCY: Ceres Police Department
CHARGES: Auto theft, receiving stolen vehicle, drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia
SUSPECT: Jesse Grenland, 29, of Sonora
DAY ARRESTED: June 25, 2018
ARRESTING AGENCY: California Highway Patrol
CHARGES: Auto theft, receiving stolen vehicle
SUSPECT: Hiram Clifford King, 33, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: June 25, 2018
ARRESTING AGENCY: California Highway Patrol
CHARGES: Auto theft, receiving stolen vehicle
SUSPECT: Mistic Brandsted, 20, of Jamestown
DAY ARRESTED: June 25, 2018
ARRESTING AGENCY: California Highway Patrol
CHARGES: Auto theft, receiving stolen property
SUSPECT: Rafael Rodriguez, 21, of Hughson
DAY ARRESTED: June 26, 2018
ARRESTING AGENCY: Turlock Police Department
CHARGES: Carjacking, robbery, evading peace officers
Comments