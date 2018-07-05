Stanislaus County auto theft suspects (7-7-18)

Thirty people were arrested on suspicion of auto theft in Stanislaus County from June 7-27, 2018.

Dustin James Jacques

SUSPECT: Dustin James Jacques, 32, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: June 6, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department

CHARGES: Auto theft, vandalism

Dwayne Lamont Brown

SUSPECT: Dwayne Lamont Brown, 27, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: June 8, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department

CHARGES: Auto theft







Peter Zuniga

SUSPECT: Peter Zuniga, 53, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: June 8, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department

CHARGES: Auto theft







Jamie Leane Cummins

SUSPECT: Jamie Leanne Cummins, 31, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: June 8, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department

CHARGES: Auto theft, grand theft, probation violation, drug possession, camping on public or private land

Yvette Michelle Martinez

SUSPECT: Yvette Michelle Martinez, 23, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: June 8, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department

CHARGES: Auto theft, driving without a license







Michael Alan Tidmarsh

SUSPECT: Michael Alan Tidmarsh Jr., 42, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: June 11, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department

CHARGES: Auto theft, probation violation

Eric Gonzalez

SUSPECT: Eric Gonzanez, 39, of Patterson

DAY ARRESTED: June 11, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department

CHARGES: Auto theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer

Francisco Javier Luna Lopez

SUSPECT: Francisco Javier Luna Lopez, 33, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: June 11, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: Stancatt

CHARGES: Evading police, auto theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer, obstruction of justice







Guillermo Astorga

SUSPECT: Guillermo Astorga, 34, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: June 12, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department

CHARGES: First-degree burglary, auto theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer







Andrew Lee Cheadle

SUSPECT: Andrew Lee Cheadle Jr.

DAY ARRESTED: June 12, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department

CHARGES: Auto theft







Miguel Mejia Ramirez

SUSPECT: Miguel Mejia Ramirez, 19, of Grayson

DAY ARRESTED: June 13, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: Patterson Police Department

CHARGES: Auto theft







Ernie You

SUSPECT: Ernie You, 31, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: June 14, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department

CHARGES: Auto theft, evading peace officer, possession of burglary tools

Timothy Dyer Blackshear

SUSPECT: Timothy Dyer Blackshear, 50, of Keyes

DAY ARRESTED: June 15, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: Stancatt

CHARGES: First-degree burglary, auto theft, receiving stolen vehicle

Camber Sullivan

SUSPECT: Camber Sullivan, 37, of Turlock

DAY ARRESTED: June 15, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department

CHARGES: Auto theft, driving with suspended license for DUI, flight from traffic stop, probation violation

Veronica Lorraine Ortiz

SUSPECT: Veronica Lorraine Ortiz, 37, of Oakdale

DAY ARRESTED: June 15, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department

CHARGES: Auto theft, attempted receiving stolen property, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, grand theft







Robert Jonathon Smith

SUSPECT: Robert Jonathon Smith, 35, of Ceres

DAY ARRESTED: June 16, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: Ceres Police Department

CHARGES: Auto theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer







Rachelle Dawn Yarberry

SUSPECT: Rachelle Dawn Yarberry, 37, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: June 16, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: Ceres Police Department

CHARGES: Auto theft, receiving stolen vehicle, probation violation







Michael Gene Pack

SUSPECT: Michael Gene Pack, 52, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: June 16, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: Ceres Police Department

CHARGES: Auto theft, attempted receiving stolen property, driving with suspended license for DUI/drugs

Louis Hernandez

SUSPECT: Louie Hernandez, 34, of Turlock

DAY ARRESTED: June 17, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: Turlock Police Department

CHARGES: Auto theft







Michael Travis Forward

SUSPECT: Michael Travis Howard, 34, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: June 19, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: Stancatt

CHARGES: Auto theft, receiving stolen vehicle







Robert John Peterson

SUSPECT: Robert John Peterson, 30, of Ceres

DAY ARRESTED: June 20, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: Newman Police Department

CHARGES: Auto theft, possession of drug paraphernalia







Ramon Jimenez

SUSPECT: Ramon Jimenez, 20, of Patterson

DAY ARRESTED: June 20, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: Patterson Police Department

CHARGES: Carjacking, battery on peace officer/emergency personell, criminal threats,

Dakota James Cushing

SUSPECT: Dakota James Cushing, 26, of Turlock

DAY ARRESTED: June 20, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: Stancatt





CHARGES:Auto theft, receiving stolen vehicle, driving with suspended license, parole violation

Christine Rogers

SUSPECT: Christine Rogers, 30, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: June 20, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department

CHARGES: Auto theft, receiving stolen vehicle, probation violation

Clifton Williams Jr.

SUSPECT: Clifton Williams Jr., 42, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: June 22, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department

CHARGES: Carjacking, driving with suspended license, probation violation

Burris Dylan Fisher

SUSPECT: Burris Dylan Fisher, 31, Keyes

DAY ARRESTED: June 24, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: Ceres Police Department

CHARGES: Auto theft, receiving stolen vehicle, drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia

Jesse Grenland

SUSPECT: Jesse Grenland, 29, of Sonora

DAY ARRESTED: June 25, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: California Highway Patrol

CHARGES: Auto theft, receiving stolen vehicle







Hiram Clifford King

SUSPECT: Hiram Clifford King, 33, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: June 25, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: California Highway Patrol

CHARGES: Auto theft, receiving stolen vehicle







Mistic Brandsted

SUSPECT: Mistic Brandsted, 20, of Jamestown

DAY ARRESTED: June 25, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: California Highway Patrol

CHARGES: Auto theft, receiving stolen property

Rafael Rodriguez

SUSPECT: Rafael Rodriguez, 21, of Hughson

DAY ARRESTED: June 26, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: Turlock Police Department

CHARGES: Carjacking, robbery, evading peace officers