Hatchet assault leads to arrest of Modesto man

After stalking his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend for more than a year, a Modesto man was arrested over the weekend when his actions escalated to violence, authorities said.
Shane Harden, 34, was arrested Sunday at his home on Carpenter Road on suspicion of attempted murder, stalking, violating a restraining order and probation violation.
He is accused of showing up at his ex girlfriend’s house on June 11 and hitting her boyfriend in the head with a small hatchet, causing a four-inch laceration to his head, according to Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Sharon Bear.
She said Harden had been stalking his ex-girlfriend since she started dating her current boyfriend more than a year ago and had been involved in multiple verbal confrontations with them in the past.
