How a Ceres cop determined a stolen-car report was bogus

In the wee hours Saturday, Ceres police responded to a report of a hit-and-run crash on Jupiter Court. A parked vehicle and a fence had been struck, and three people were seen running from the scene.
Officers arrived about 1:50 a.m. to find a 2013 gray BMW 550i that is registered to an address about a mile away, on Standing Oak Drive. There were fresh, circular skid marks in the court, and the smell of burned rubber in the air, police said.
Before long, emergency dispatch got a call from the BMW's owner saying someone had stolen the car and was chasing him. Sgt. Vince Hooper went from the crash scene to the intersection of Eastgate Boulevard and Mira Sol Drive, where he found the owner, 19-year-old Kevin San.
It's not clear from the Police Department report if San meant that he'd been carjacked. But the BMW had not been hot-wired, and during the investigation, Hooper located the electronic key to the BMW.
It was in San‘s pocket.
Officers learned San was in the car while his friend Erick Espindola, 19, drove. Espindola was spinning doughnuts in Jupiter Court when he lost control and crashed.
The pair and an unidentified female who'd been in the BMW with them all fled, at which point San decided to try the stolen-car ruse, police said.
San was arrested on suspicion of hit-and-run, falsifying a police report and reckless driving. San was booked into the Public Safety Center without incident.
Espindola was found Sunday and confessed to being the driver of the BMW, police said. A criminal complaint against Espindola for hit-and-run and reckless driving is being filed with the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office.
