Peace Officer Memorial Run returns to downtown Modesto after COVID-19 break

After taking a break last year because of COVID-19, the Peace Officer Memorial Run returns Sunday morning to downtown Modesto.

The race features a half marathon, 5K run, kids fun run of about a quarter mile, and a safety fair featuring booths from local law enforcement agencies. The booths will include information about becoming an officer and youth programs that build relationships between officers and children.

Modesto police Detective Sean Dodge is the race director. He said organizers have scaled back the number of entrants for this year in part because of the pandemic and also because organizers were not sure how many people would turn out.

He said the event also was scaled back to ensure it raises money. The annual event is a fundraiser for the nonprofit Peace Officer Memorial Group of Stanislaus County.

The primary purpose of the memorial group, according to its website, is to educate “the public about officers who die in the line of duty, to support and assist the families of fallen officers, and to raise public awareness of the Stanislaus County, State and National memorials for fallen officers.”

Dodge said the race typically draws about 2,000 runners and about an equal number of spectators. Organizers are limiting entrants to 1,000 runners and expect roughly an equal number of spectators. The majority of runners are registered for the 5K.

The COVID-19 precautions include asking people to social distance and to wear masks (not for the runners but for spectators and people who attend the safety fair). Dodge said masks will be handed out and hand sanitizer will be available.

At least 880 people have registered to run, said Dodge, who encouraged those not yet registered to do so at www.peaceofficermemorialrun.com. The website will take registrations for as long as they are available. The event also features some officers who run in their uniforms.

The race start and safety fair are by the Gallo Center for the Arts along 11th Street in downtown. Dodge said beginning midnight, there will be closures along parts of Needham, I, 14th and 15th streets, as well as Sycamore and Morris avenues.

But the half marathoners run a course that takes them along the Virginia and Dry Creek trails and Scenic Drive before returning to downtown.

The opening ceremony is at 6:45 a.m., and Dodge said the streets should reopen around 11 a.m. when the event concludes. He said the traffic app Waze will have updates about the roads.