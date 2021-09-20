Passenger dies after car she’s riding in goes into Stanislaus County canal

An 81-year-old woman died after the vehicle she was riding in crashed into a canal on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Modesto Fire Department

A woman died and one other person was injured after a car carrying five people went into a canal in eastern Stanislaus County on Saturday, authorities said.

According to the California Highway Patrol, 51-year-old Anna Canales de Guzman was driving a Toyota Camry with four passengers south on McGee Avenue around 10:50 p.m.

As she attempted to go west on Rice Road, she made an unsafe turning movement, causing the Toyota to leave the roadway and enter the canal, said Officer Ming Hsu.

The vehicle became submerged. Stanislaus County Sheriff’s deputies and firefighters from Modesto Fire Department and Stanislaus Consolidated got the occupants out of the canal.

The right front seat passenger was taken to Memorial Medical Center, where she died. The Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office on Monday identified her as 81-year-old Maria Ortiz. The Coroner’s Office has not yet determined her cause of death but she had no obvious signs of physical injury, Hsu said.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Canales de Guzman and two of the passengers were not injured. A third passenger, 22-year-old Mariana Guzman, suffered minor injuries.

The CHP reported that everyone in the vehicle is from Hayward but the Coroner’s Office said Ortiz was from San Francisco.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation but the CHP has ruled out drugs and alcohol.