Modesto man convicted in 2018 strangulation murder

A Modesto man has been convicted of strangling his wife and leaving her body in their south Modesto apartment for two days before notifying firefighters at a station across the street in 2018.

Jaime Ramirez Rosas, 35, pleaded no contest last week to the second degree murder of 32-year-old Rosalina Chaves. As part of a plea agreement, the prosecution dropped an enhancement alleging the crime was premeditated.

Rosas will be sentenced to 15 years to life in prison instead of the 25 years to life he faced if convicted of the enhancement.

According to a press release from the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office, Rosas strangled Chaves in their apartment in the 100 block of Imperial Avenue on June 2, 2018.

“Rosas left the body lying in their bed until the morning of June 4, 2018 when he walked to the fire department across the street to report something possibly wrong with his wife,” according to the press release.

Initially Rosas told authorities that Chaves may have overdosed on drugs and hit her head on a table during an argument. But when he was later confronted with autopsy findings, he admitted to strangling her.

Also during the hearing, Rosas pleaded no contest to misdemeanor sexual battery for an assault on Chaves’ sister on April 9, 2018. He will be sentenced to 180 days for that charge to be served consecutive with the murder sentence. A charge or burglary in that incident was dropped as a result of the plea agreement.

Rosas is scheduled to return to court on Nov. 1. Chaves’ family will have the opportunity to give victim impact statements then before Judge Ricardo Cordova formally sentences Rosas.