Names of Note: Stanislaus Ag Hall of Fame names 2021 honoree. Hospital aids athletes

The mobile lab classroom of “Ag In Motion” was unveiled June 22, 2011, at the Stanislaus County Agricultural Center in Modesto. Modesto Bee file

F&M Bank will join the Stanislaus County Agricultural Hall of Fame during a Nov. 5 banquet near Denair.

The business started in Lodi in 1916 as Farmers and Merchants Bank. It now serves agricultural and other customers at 32 locations in the Central Valley and Bay Area.

The 24th annual banquet will raise money for the National Ag Science Center, based at California State University, Stanislaus.

The center is best known for Ag in Motion, a traveling lab that teaches junior high students the science behind food production. It could return from its COVID-19 hiatus this fall once safeguards are assured, Executive Director Emily Lawrence said by e-mail.

The center also provides field trips to Faith Ranch, a nature preserve along the San Joaquin River, and it partners with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Stanislaus County.

The Ag Hall of Fame recognizes people and organizations involved in farming, processing, trucking, finance and related fields.

F&M is the 13th largest bank lender to agriculture in the United States. Its branches in the Valley stretch from Merced to Sacramento. It also is in Concord, Walnut Creek and Napa.

The banquet is back to a live event after an online version that inducted Pacific Southwest Container last year.

It will be at the Larsa Banquet Hall, 2107 E. Monte Vista Ave. Tickets are $150 per person or $1,500 for a table of 10. They can be ordered at www.agsciencecenter.org.

DMC screens prep athletes for free

Nearly 2,000 high school athletes got free physicals from Doctors Medical Center in advance of their upcoming seasons.

The event took place Wednesday, July 21, at Johansen High School for all athletes in Modesto City Schools.

Experts also advised the students how to watch out for concussions, how to control bleeding and how to perform hands-only CPR. Athletes 12 or older could get COVID-19 vaccines.

The Modesto hospital partnered on the event with American Medical Response and the Stanislaus County Department of Public Health.

And finally ....

First Sgt. Shandell McClain, a native of Modesto, was among 13 recruiting officers honored July 13 at the Pentagon.

Gen. James C. McConville, the Army chief of staff, recognized efforts during the quarter ending June 30.

McClain is the senior enlisted leader of the 3rd Recruiting Brigade’s Louisville Recruiting Company in Kentucky. Her 18-year Army career also has taken her to places such as South Korea, Germany, South Carolina and California.

“You are the ones that go out and find and inspire these extraordinary young men and women to serve the country,” McConville told the honorees.

