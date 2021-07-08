Stanislaus, San Joaquin county residents feel earthquake, but no damage reported

Residents throughout Stanislaus and San Joaquin counties reported feeling the earthquake that was centered near the California/Nevada border on Thursday. The quake was recorded at 3:49 p.m.

The temblor felt throughout the San Joaquin Valley registered a magnitude 6.0 and was centered in the Little Antelope Valley about four miles south of Coleville in Mono County.

Patrice Dietrich, assistant executive officer for Stanislaus County, was in a meeting in a sixth floor conference room at Tenth Street Place in downtown Modesto when the earthquake began.

“It literally felt like the whole building was swaying, and for a really long time,” she said.

The meeting, coincidentally, was about safety and risk management. Among county attendees was safety and risk manager, Derek Davis.

“He was able to assure us that the building was designed for this,” Dietrich said. “It performed beautifully.”

Preliminary reports had indicated two earthquakes striking 25 seconds but 100 miles apart — but the U.S. Geological Survey revised the shaking and removed the report of a magnitude 4.8 quake in Farmington, just north of Escalon.

Jim Murray of Escalon was at a gas station in Farmington to return a friend’s truck after doing some work on it. He said when the earthquake started, he thought his friend was playing a joke and trying to move the truck while he was inside it.

In the 20 years he’s lived in the area, Murray said this one is the biggest he’s felt.

“That was pretty big,” Murray said. “It literally felt like someone was grabbing the back of the truck and just shaking it.”

Tony Cerasi, of Escalon, said “I thought my equilibrium was off, honestly.”

He said it was the biggest one he’s felt since the 1989 Loma Prieta earthquake.

He remembered being in a house in Oakland and feeling a rolling motion. Thursday afternoon’s was different — more up-and-down.

Other residents from Modesto, Patterson, Turlock and Oakdale also reported feeling the shaking, and some have said they felt aftershocks..

Deena Elliott posted on Twitter: “It was biggest and longest #earthquake I’ve ever felt living in Modesto for 20 years!”

“Currently there are no reports of earth quake epicenters in Stanislaus County, however after shocks have been identified here.,” The Stanislaus County Officer of Emergency Services said in a social media post.

We’ll have more on this breaking story as information becomes available.