Ceres police report death of infant early Monday; investigation opened

The Ceres Police Department is investigating after an infant died early Monday morning.

First responders were called around 1 a.m. to the 2100 block of Whitmore Avenue where they found an infant who was not breathing, according to a news release. Despite attempts at lifesaving measures, the infant died after being transported to a local hospital.

The department did not release any other information about the circumstances of the death or ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Matthew Berlier at 209-538-5616.

Profile Image of Lydia Gerike
Lydia Gerike
Lydia Gerike began covering breaking news for the Modesto Bee in February 2021. She graduated from Indiana University with degrees in journalism and international studies. Lydia has previously reported as a fellow or intern at the Indianapolis Star, Hartford Courant and Oregonian.
