Ceres police report death of infant early Monday; investigation opened

The Ceres Police Department is investigating after an infant died early Monday morning.

First responders were called around 1 a.m. to the 2100 block of Whitmore Avenue where they found an infant who was not breathing, according to a news release. Despite attempts at lifesaving measures, the infant died after being transported to a local hospital.

The department did not release any other information about the circumstances of the death or ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Matthew Berlier at 209-538-5616.