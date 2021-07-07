Free mobile clinics will care for pets of homeless people in Modesto and Patterson

Homeless people can get free care for their pets at mobile veterinary clinics coming to Modesto and Patterson in mid-July.

The van is on a three-month tour as part of the ElleVet Project. It is sponsored by ElleVet Sciences, a supplier of cannabis-derived products for pets, based in Portland, Maine.

The clinics will see dogs and cats in Patterson on July 12 and 13 and in Modesto from July 14 to 16 and July 19 to 21. The hours are 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day.

The Patterson clinic will be outside the HOST House, 405 S. Fourth St. It stands for Help Others Sleep Tonight.

The Modesto clinic will be outside the Haig and Isabel Berberian Shelter and Transitional Living Center, 320 Ninth St. It is run by the Salvation Army.

At each site, veterinarians will provide vaccines, flea and tick prevention, deworming and general checkups. Emergency surgeries can be done if needed. The sites also will give away pet food and supplies.

The name ElleVet is derived from “elevate.” The company’s products help with joint function, mobility, calming and other needs of pets.

Co-founder Amanda Howland and CEO Christian Kjaer started the mobile clinics in response to COVID-19 last year. They saw about 1,200 pets on the first California tour and hope to top 3,000 in 2021.

“People told me that by giving medical care to their pets, it literally allowed them to put food on their own tables,” Kjaer said in a news release.

Supporters can donate money on the ElleVet Project website, www.ellevetproject.org. It aims to expand nationwide.

Stockton will have clinics on July 22, 23, 26 and 27. The California tour started in San Diego on June 16 and will finish in Lake County on Aug. 30, followed by a stop in Las Vegas.