Update: Two men drown, recovered after search at Tuolumne County swimming hole

Two men drowned at the God’s Bath swimming hole in the Tuolumne River Canyon on Friday, according to the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Department.

The men’s bodies have been recovered from the popular swimming hole on the Clavey River and all search and rescue operations have ended, said Tuolumne sheriff’s spokesman Deputy Nicco Sandelin.

The sheriff’s office first reported that three people were feared drowned at the site around 3 p.m. Friday. Early reports indicated three people had gone under, and a deceased female had been pulled from the water.

Sandelin said inaccurate information was distributed initially because of the remote location and difficulty with cell service and other communication devices on site. He said on Saturday morning, after talking with witnesses and family members, it was determined two men had drown. Sandelin said the men were part of group of a handful of people who went to the spot to swim Friday.

The first man’s body was recovered Friday afternoon, the second Saturday morning, Sandelin said. The search efforts were called off Friday evening at nightfall, and resumed in the morning.

The department’s search and rescue crew worked with the Tuolumne County Dive Team and a California Highway Patrol helicopter on the rescue and recovery efforts.

Sandelin said the identities of the drowning victims is expected to be released on Monday.