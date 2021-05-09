Turlock man convicted in stabbing death and for arson. What the parole board decided

A Turlock man convicted of second-degree murder and arson has been denied parole, the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday.

Nicholas John Harris, 34, was convicted by a Stanislaus County Superior Court jury in May of 2014, according to a press release from the DA’s office. The same jury, in a separate trial, found Harris was sane at the time of both crimes. He was sentenced to 16 years-to-life in state prison.

On Aug. 12, 2008, Turlock Police responded to a reported stabbing and vehicle fire on Bennington Avenue, according to the release. Officers found Mark Anthony (Tony) Henson, 25, on the front porch with several stab wounds. He died at a hospital. An autopsy found the victim had been in a violent struggle.

A nearby white Mitsubishi sedan was engulfed in flames. Investigators determined the fire had been deliberately set using a flammable accelerant, the release said.

Harris’s girlfriend told investigators that she had seen Harris after the crimes and that Harris had various injuries, including burn marks, to his face and hands, according to the release.

The release said when police arrested Harris at a family member’s home in Sacramento, they found the knife used in the killing in a vehicle parked in the driveway. Harris confessed to detectives when interviewed.

He was charged with murder and entered pleas of not guilty and not guilty by reason of insanity.

The press release said Harris posed a moderate risk of violence to the public if released, in the opinion of a prison psychologist who examined him.

According to the release, Chief Deputy District Attorney Michael Houston argued for continued confinement based on Harris’s lack of insight into his crimes and that he would pose an unreasonable risk to community safety if paroled. Several members of the victim’s family also argued against his release at the hearing.

The Board of Parole Hearings denied parole for five years. This was Harris’s first parole hearing and he will be scheduled for another hearing in 2026.