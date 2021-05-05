Cinco de Mayo king of Mexican holidays? Not for some who say alcohol drowns its meaning

A table tent at a Modesto-area restaurant is a seasonal promo for Cinco de Mayo and Budweiser beer. Modesto Bee file

In Mexico, Cinco de Mayo is celebrated primarily in just one state, Puebla, and arguably is a bigger holiday here in the U.S.

It’s especially popular in areas with large Mexican-American populations, such as California, where many communities have (when there’s not a pandemic) parades and other celebrations that celebrate Mexican heritage with music, folklorico dancing and more.

Though widely commercialized and observed here in the States, it’s also widely misunderstood, often confused as being Mexican Independence Day. Rather, Cinco de Mayo symbolizes Mexico’s might over the French military, and it’s not embraced by all people of Mexican descent.

Rocío Álvarez, ethnic studies lecturer at California State University, Stanislaus, said the day doesn’t mean much to her.

“It doesn’t really have a lot of meaning except in that context of like, here we go again, here’s the celebration that’s going to be sponsored by Coors, or, you know, Budweiser,” she said.

Álvarez said at a young age, she and her parents, who were both activists, would boycott Cinco de Mayo because of sponsors. They observed the use of alcohol during cultural celebrations and how detrimental its abuse can be in the community.

“When we have those kinds of sponsorships and stuff for these types of cultural events … it reinforces that, like, this is OK, when we should be trying to move away from them,” she said.

Here’s a bit of history that led to the holiday. After Mexico’s President Benito Juarez defaulted on the country’s debt to European governments because of financial problems, French, Spanish and British troops arrived in Vera Cruz demanding payment, according to History.com.

While Britain and Spain were able to come to an agreement with Mexico, French ruler Charles-Louis-Napoleon Bonaparte III saw the move as an opportunity to conquer Mexico’s land. A year later, in May 1862 an estimated 6,000 French naval forces invaded Puebla, outnumbering Mexican troops that numbered no more than 5,000.

However, French forces withdrew on Cinco de Mayo after realizing more of their soldiers were dying than Mexican troops.

Perfecto Munoz, executive director of the West Modesto Community Collaborative, agrees with Alvarez in regards to alcohol overshadowing the reason for the holiday.

“Those who celebrate it by having Cinco de Mayo parties and bars and tequila, that’s taking away the concept of what Cinco de Mayo was to us,” he said.

Cueponcaxochitl Moreno Sandoval, ethnic studies assistant professor at CSU Stanislaus, acknowledges that alcohol was used by indigenous ancestors for ceremonies. While being drunk was not tolerated, she said alcohol was later used by colonizers to disempower natives by making them drunkenly sign away their land via treaties.

“We’re still consuming (alcohol) in the way that is possibly not helping our bodies and our communities,” she said.

Encouraging consciousness

New to the Central Valley, Moreno Sandoval said she’s noticed how people in the region want to exert their identity. While she feels it’s normal to want to belong, she wants people to question their actions.

“I encourage us to think critically about how we want to belong and how we are consuming information,” she said.

Álvarez added that it’s good to acknowledge our history, but feels celebrations like Cinco de Mayo serve as propaganda. She believes people should be more critical and question if the history being taught is meant to influence us to think a certain way.

Instead of using Cinco de Mayo as Mexicans’ sole representation, Álvarez said people should focus more on the conditions the country is up against.

“If we’re solely focusing on this type of like recognition stuff … none of that stops our people from getting arrested, killed by police, poverty, you know, diabetes, or all the other, actual important things that’ll harm our people,” she said. “I think it’s more important that our people survive.”

Holiday symbolizes change

However, for Munoz, Cinco de Mayo is a metaphor for change. “We celebrate as a symbol of achievement. That we can beat the big guy,” he said.

Munoz said not all people of Mexican descent will feel the same about Cinco de Mayo, but when he was growing up, there was a lot of racial discrimination. Mexicans were referred to as dogs and told to go back to their own country.

He said some generations understood concepts of the older generation, but some lose consciousness of the things that had to be fought for to live the life Mexicans in the U.S. live today. Munoz said Cinco de Mayo is a way of telling the man, “we’re here to stay.”

Central Valley native Richard Soto admits that he celebrated Cinco de Mayo when he was younger, but he didn’t really find meaning until he got older and started creating the Chicano Research Center in Stockton.

“The meaning should be we don’t quit, regardless of where we live,” he said.

Moreover, he added that if people want to celebrate the holiday and be proud of their culture, they also need to be proud of everything that they bring.

“We need to take what the Mexicans bring from Mexico, not just the taco trucks,” he said. “We need to take the language, we need to work on the culture and we need to work on the history.”