CHP investigating Thursday night crash involving motorcyclist and sheriff’s deputy

California Highway Patrol

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a collision involving a motorcyclist and a Stanislaus County sheriff’s deputy’s SUV south of downtown Modesto on Thursday night.

According to the CHP, 38-year-old motorcyclist Richard Adams and his passenger, 49-year-old Cynthia Retamoza, were traveling north on Seventh Street, just north of Crows Landing Road, around 10:45 p.m. Marlene Rodriguez, 33, was driving a 2016 Honda sedan a few car lengths behind them.

Deputy Adam Stovall was traveling south in his patrol vehicle, a 2017 Chevrolet SUV, when Adams turned left into the SUV’s path, the CHP said.

The motorcycle and SUV collided, causing both riders to be ejected onto the roadway. The impact also sent the motorcycle back into the northbound lane where it was struck by Rodriguez’s Honda.

Adams was transported to a local hospital with a fractured wrist, and Retamoza was transported with a fractured pelvis.

Stovall sustained minor injuries to his arms from his airbag deploying, CHP spokesperson Tom Olsen said.

Rodriguez was uninjured.

Stovall was not responding to a call at the time of the collision and didn’t have his lights or sirens on, Olsen said. Investigators do not believe speed, drugs or alcohol played a role in the collision.

Olsen called the collision “one of those unfortunate things” and emphasized the importance of drivers being aware of their surroundings at all times.

The crash occurred near where a deputy and community service officer were killed four year ago after the deputy’s vehicle went off the road, crashed and burst into flames.